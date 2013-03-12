Aboriginal campaigner isabel coe dies — The Age

Updated

The daughter of Aboriginal activ바카라사이트ist Isabel Coe was found dead in Melbourne’s north on Monday.

Coe had been visiting relatives in the capital city and a police spokesman said she died of natural causes.

Police have arrested two men who say Coe was murdered for protesting a property sale which she opposed and the murder has been referred to the ACT Policing.

Coe became famous in the late 1990s when she became involved in a dispute with the Melbourne City Council over her family’s use of a traditional home.

She moved the council to ask for an immediate end to the sale of the property at Beecroft, near the Royal Botanic Gardens in north Melbourne.

Coe fought the council for five years before the sale to be scrapped in 2000.

The home was in the hands of the council after her mother died when she was two years old.

It is understood the house has since been sold for $9.6 million.

Police spokesman Anthony Goss said police had appealed for information about Ms Coe’s death.

«We can confirm that it occurred today and we have received information that she may have been present at the time at an undisclosed location,» he said.

‘No information available’

Coe became a leader in the 1980s in oppositio우리카지노n against the Royal Botanic Gardens.

After her death, Ms Coe was named among a number of political figures who had committed suicide in 2015.

Coe, who had campaigned for Indigenous rights and for the protection of young women, also became a symbol of Indigenous women’s struggle to achieve equality.

«I’m devastated and I don’t have any information available on how she died,» one of Ms Coe’s family members said.

The father of the deceased man, Andrew Coe, said his daughter could not have been murdered and denied any link to the murder.

He said his daughter had never spoken ill of the council or the residents of the home she was living in.

«She wougospelhitzld not be on anyone’s side,» he said.

The case is the latest in the long string of controversial events to hit a community.

In 2014, an 11-year-old Indigenous girl was sexually assaulted by a Melbourne school teacher at a Melbourne primary school.

In 2014, two white women were assaulted on Sydney’s Bourke Street by two black men who took pictures of their genita